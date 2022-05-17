checkAd

Keysight Technologies Earnings Beat Expectations; Q3 Adj. EPS Guidance Just Above Consensus

(PLX AI) – Keysight Technologies Q2 orders USD 1,460 million.Q2 revenue USD 1,350 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 millionQ2 net income USD 258 millionQ2 adjusted net income USD 334 million vs. estimate USD 276 millionOutlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD …

  • (PLX AI) – Keysight Technologies Q2 orders USD 1,460 million.
  • Q2 revenue USD 1,350 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 million
  • Q2 net income USD 258 million
  • Q2 adjusted net income USD 334 million vs. estimate USD 276 million
  • Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.74-1.80; consensus USD 1.75
  • Outlook Q3 revenue USD 1,330-1,350 million; consensus USD 1,340 million
  • Full fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected to approach 8 percent. Non-GAAP earnings per share growth for fiscal year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 14 to 15 percent
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Earnings Beat Expectations; Q3 Adj. EPS Guidance Just Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Keysight Technologies Q2 orders USD 1,460 million.Q2 revenue USD 1,350 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 millionQ2 net income USD 258 millionQ2 adjusted net income USD 334 million vs. estimate USD 276 millionOutlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Daimler Truck Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; EBIT Guidance Raised
Sonova Sees FY Sales Growth 17-21%
Grand City Properties Q1 FFO EUR 48.4 Million
Euronext Q1 Revenue EUR 395.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 390 Million
Grand City Properties Q1 FFO EUR 48.4 Million
Addtech Q4 EBIT SEK 436 Million vs. Estimate SEK 377 Million
Nilfisk Q1 Earnings Clearly Above Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
Keysight Technologies Earnings Beat Expectations; Q3 Adj. EPS Guidance Just Above Consensus
Titel
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
K+S Q1 EBITDA Beats Estimates as High Prices Offset Lower Volumes, Energy Costs
Bilfinger Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Confirmed
Norwegian Air Posts Q1 EBIT Loss NOK 849 Million; Has NOK 7.5 Billion Cash Left
Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook
GAM Holding Says Release Purporting to Show Support to Luna Is Fake
SMA Solar Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
Volkswagen to Launch All-Electric Pick-Up, SUV in U.S. with Scout Brand
Flex LNG Q1 Net Income USD 55.8 Million
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian