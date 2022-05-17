Keysight Technologies Earnings Beat Expectations; Q3 Adj. EPS Guidance Just Above Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Keysight Technologies Q2 orders USD 1,460 million.
- Q2 revenue USD 1,350 million vs. estimate USD 1,300 million
- Q2 net income USD 258 million
- Q2 adjusted net income USD 334 million vs. estimate USD 276 million
- Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.74-1.80; consensus USD 1.75
- Outlook Q3 revenue USD 1,330-1,350 million; consensus USD 1,340 million
- Full fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected to approach 8 percent. Non-GAAP earnings per share growth for fiscal year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 14 to 15 percent
