Addtech Falls as SEB Sees No Material Upside from Here, Cuts to Hold
(PLX AI) – Addtech shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after analysts at SEB cut their recommendation to hold from buy. Price target cut to SEK 178 from SEK 194Addtech premium to peers is warranted, but there is no material upside for the shares …
- (PLX AI) – Addtech shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after analysts at SEB cut their recommendation to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 178 from SEK 194
- Addtech premium to peers is warranted, but there is no material upside for the shares from here, SEB said
- Risks for deteriorating market conditions have increased given the many challenges facing global industrial demand: SEB
- Meanwhile, the stock remains rated buy at Nordea and Carnegie, both lifting their price targets slightly on Addtech today
