(PLX AI) – Addtech shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after analysts at SEB cut their recommendation to hold from buy. Price target cut to SEK 178 from SEK 194Addtech premium to peers is warranted, but there is no material upside for the shares …

Addtech Falls as SEB Sees No Material Upside from Here, Cuts to Hold

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer