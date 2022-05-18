Analog Devices Q2 Earnings Top Expectations; Q3 Guidance Also Beats
- (PLX AI) – Analog Devices Q2 revenue USD 2,972 million vs. estimate USD 2,840 million.
- Q2 adjusted operating margin 50.3%
- Q2 adjusted operating income USD 1,495 million vs. estimate USD 1,310 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.11
- Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.42 vs consensus USD 2.16
- Outlook Q3 revenue USD 3,050 million vs consensus USD 2,890 million
