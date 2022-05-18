checkAd

Analog Devices Q2 Earnings Top Expectations; Q3 Guidance Also Beats

(PLX AI) – Analog Devices Q2 revenue USD 2,972 million vs. estimate USD 2,840 million.Q2 adjusted operating margin 50.3%Q2 adjusted operating income USD 1,495 million vs. estimate USD 1,310 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.11Outlook …

  • (PLX AI) – Analog Devices Q2 revenue USD 2,972 million vs. estimate USD 2,840 million.
  • Q2 adjusted operating margin 50.3%
  • Q2 adjusted operating income USD 1,495 million vs. estimate USD 1,310 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.4 vs. estimate USD 2.11
  • Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.42 vs consensus USD 2.16
  • Outlook Q3 revenue USD 3,050 million vs consensus USD 2,890 million
