Straumann to Buy PlusDental for CHF 135 Million
(PLX AI) – Straumann Group to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, for approximately CHF 135 million.PlusDental has built up a broad network of clinics across Europe, which will accelerate the …
- (PLX AI) – Straumann Group to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, for approximately CHF 135 million.
- PlusDental has built up a broad network of clinics across Europe, which will accelerate the Group’s expansion, especially in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0