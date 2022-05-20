checkAd

Straumann to Buy PlusDental for CHF 135 Million

(PLX AI) – Straumann Group to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, for approximately CHF 135 million.PlusDental has built up a broad network of clinics across Europe, which will accelerate the …

  • (PLX AI) – Straumann Group to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, for approximately CHF 135 million.
  • PlusDental has built up a broad network of clinics across Europe, which will accelerate the Group’s expansion, especially in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK
