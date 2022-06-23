checkAd

Cadeler Gets Contract to Install Siemens Gamesa Offshore Turbines in Scotland

(PLX AI) – Cadeler signs firm contract with Siemens Gamesa to transport and install 60 offshore wind turbines off the coast of Scotland.Will provide transportation and installation of a total of 60 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines …

  • Will provide transportation and installation of a total of 60 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines (WTGs) for the Moray West offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland
  • The preferred supplier agreement with an undisclosed client, which was announced in January 2022, has now become a final contract between Cadeler and Siemens Gamesa, after it was signed by all parties involved
Autor: PLX AI
