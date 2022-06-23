(PLX AI) – Cadeler signs firm contract with Siemens Gamesa to transport and install 60 offshore wind turbines off the coast of Scotland.Will provide transportation and installation of a total of 60 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines …

Cadeler Gets Contract to Install Siemens Gamesa Offshore Turbines in Scotland

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer