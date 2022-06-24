NKT to Sell Photonics Unit for EUR 205 Million
(PLX AI) – NKT signs agreement to divest NKT Photonics to Photonics Management Europe S.R.L, a 100% owned subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics.NKT says transaction enterprise value of approx. EUR 205 millionThe closing of the transaction is subject to …
- (PLX AI) – NKT signs agreement to divest NKT Photonics to Photonics Management Europe S.R.L, a 100% owned subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics.
- NKT says transaction enterprise value of approx. EUR 205 million
- The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals being obtained and is expected to take place latest by end Q1 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0