Rockwool Jumps 4% as Carnegie Says Buy on Significant Pricing Power

(PLX AI) – Rockwool shares jumped 4%, the biggest gain among Danish blue chips this morning, as analysts at Carnegie reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.

  • Rockwool has raised prices significantly in key markets, Carnegie said
  • That shows the company has the pricing power and flexibility to offset input cost inflation, Carnegie said
  • Price target DKK 3,150 implies 90% upside
Autor: PLX AI
