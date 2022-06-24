Rockwool Jumps 4% as Carnegie Says Buy on Significant Pricing Power
(PLX AI) – Rockwool shares jumped 4%, the biggest gain among Danish blue chips this morning, as analysts at Carnegie reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock. Rockwool has raised prices significantly in key markets, Carnegie saidThat shows the …
- (PLX AI) – Rockwool shares jumped 4%, the biggest gain among Danish blue chips this morning, as analysts at Carnegie reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Rockwool has raised prices significantly in key markets, Carnegie said
- That shows the company has the pricing power and flexibility to offset input cost inflation, Carnegie said
- Price target DKK 3,150 implies 90% upside
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0