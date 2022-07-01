Leonardo Unit PZL-Svidnik Gets EUR 1.76 Billion Contract for 32 Helicopters for the Polish Armed Forces
(PLX AI) – Leonardo PZL-Swidnik awarded PLN 8.25 billion gross (EUR 1.76 billion) contract for the supply of 32 AW149 multirole helicopters.PZL-Świdnik, the Polish company fully owned by Leonardo, will act as prime contractor and will host a local …
- PZL-Świdnik, the Polish company fully owned by Leonardo, will act as prime contractor and will host a local production line with deliveries in the 2023-2029 period
- AW149 helicopters will be able to carry out missions including troop transport and air support; the contract also includes logistics, training and simulator packages
