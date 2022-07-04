DKSH Buys Georg Breuer
(PLX AI) – DKSH Expands its European Food Ingredients Business by Acquiring Georg Breuer GmbH.Georg Breuer is a German distributor of plant-based ingredients for the food industry with 17 employeesThe closing of the transaction is expected during …
