Norway Royal Salmon Q2 Harvest 4,400 Tonnes Gutted Weight
(PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon harvested volumes for the second quarter 2022 were 4.4 thousand tonnes gutted weight.Farming Norway: 3.4 thousand tonnes gutted weightFarming Iceland: 1.0 thousand tonnes gutted weight
