Abbott Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; Raises FY Guidance

(PLX AI) – Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.43 vs. estimate USD 1.12.Q2 EPS USD 1.14Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.50 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.90

Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
