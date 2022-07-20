Abbott Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; Raises FY Guidance
(PLX AI) – Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.43 vs. estimate USD 1.12.Q2 EPS USD 1.14Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.50 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.90
