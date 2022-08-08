(PLX AI) – Pfizer and Valneva Initiate Phase 3 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate VLA15.The randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 VALOR study is planned to enroll approximately 6,000 participants 5 years of age and olderThe study is being …

Pfizer Starts Phase 3 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Together with Valneva

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer