Pfizer Starts Phase 3 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Together with Valneva

(PLX AI) – Pfizer and Valneva Initiate Phase 3 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate VLA15.The randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 VALOR study is planned to enroll approximately 6,000 participants 5 years of age and olderThe study is being …

  • (PLX AI) – Pfizer and Valneva Initiate Phase 3 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate VLA15.
  • The randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 VALOR study is planned to enroll approximately 6,000 participants 5 years of age and older
  • The study is being conducted at up to 50 sites located in areas where Lyme disease is highly endemic, including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United States
  • Participants will receive three doses of VLA15 180 µg or saline placebo as a primary vaccination series followed by one booster dose of VLA15 or saline placebo (1:1 ratio)
  • Data from the Phase 2 studies continue to demonstrate strong immunogenicity in adults as well as in children, with acceptable safety and tolerability profiles in both study populations


Autor: PLX AI
