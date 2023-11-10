    checkAd
    Original-Research: Westwing Group AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Westwing Group AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Top- und Bottom-Line-Erholung in vollem Gange, Schätzungen und Kursziel angehoben.
    • Starke Q3-Ergebnisse, Anhebung der EBITDA-Prognose für FY 2023.
    • Westwing hat das Tal durchschritten, positive Aussichten für Q4 2023.

    Original-Research: Westwing Group AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG

    Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG
    ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 10.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 19,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler

    Top and bottom line recovery in full swing, est. & PT chg.
    Westwing released strong Q3 results and lifted its FY 2023 adj. EBITDA guidance. Q3 sales increased by 5.2% yoy to EUR 92.9m (eNuW: EUR 91.3m), indicating a sequential improvement versus Q2 (-1.2% yoy). Sales in DACH returned to growth (3.6% yoy vs. -5.5% yoy in Q2), while International improved sequentially to 6.5% yoy (vs. 5.6% yoy in Q2). Following several quarters of decline, the number of active customers grew by 0.8% qoq to 1.26m (vs. -1% qoq in Q2). Westwing was able to boost share of wallet by increasing GMV per customer by 6% yoy to EUR 377, demonstrating Westwing's loyal customer base and fruitful efforts to improve customer experience and product offering.

    Adj. EBITDA was better than expected and came in at EUR 2.4m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m) versus EUR -4.4m in Q3 22, delivering the fourth profitable quarter in a row and reflecting that efficiency measures are bearing fruit and the company successfully increases its private label share (48% of GMV in Q3 vs. 44% in Q3 2022). Consequently, adj. EBITDA margin rose by 7.6pp yoy to 2.6% and FCF strongly improved to EUR 3m in Q3 (vs. EUR -1m in Q3 22) mainly driven by more efficient working capital.

    Westwing confirmed its FY 2023 revenue guidance, still expecting the upper half of its sales target, ranging from -9% to 2% yoy or EUR 390 to 440m (eNuW new: EUR 438m, eCons new: EUR 432.7m). However, the company raised its FY 2023 adj. EBITDA guidance (previously EUR 4 - 13m) and now expects to achieve an adj. EBITDA of EUR 13 - 19m for the full year (eNuW new: EUR 20m, eCons new: EUR 14.2m) with a margin of 3 - 4.6% (eNuW new: 4.5%, eCons new: 3.3%). The lifted adj. EBITDA guidance is based on stronger than expected preliminary October results and hence a better outlook for Q4 2023. FCF is expected to turn significantly positive in FY 2023 (eNuW: EUR ~20m) driven by improved profitability and lower inventory levels.

    Overall, Westwing's better-than-expected Q3 results indicate that the company seems to have passed the trough. During the earnings call, management reaffirmed its view that the company is on track to continue top and bottom line yoy growth in Q4 2023 thanks to promising indications from OneWestwing and ongoing efficiency measures. Given that Q4 is typically Westwing's strongest quarter, FY 2023 adj. EBITDA guidance looks conservative, in our view.

    BUY, changed PT EUR 19.00 (old: EUR 18.00), based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28225.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Die Westwing Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +0,58 % und einem Kurs von 8,69EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 19,00 Euro


    Diskussion: Westwing - Turnaround durch Corona
    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt