Gurit Announces CHF 459.9M Net Sales and 4.5% Profit Margin for 2023
Gurit Holding AG has released its financial results for 2023, revealing a net sales figure of CHF 459.9 million and an adjusted operating profit margin of 4.5%. The company also reported a net profit of CHF 4.0 million and a significant reduction in net debt.
Autor folgen
- Gurit Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 459.9 million and an adjusted operating profit margin of 4.5% for 2023.
- The company's net profit for 2023 was CHF 4.0 million, and its net debt decreased by CHF 24.1 million due to improved cash flow generation.
- Gurit's Wind Materials segment achieved net sales of CHF 307.1 million for 2023, an increase of 1.9% at constant exchange rates compared to 2022.
- The company's Manufacturing Solutions segment reported a turnover of CHF 51.3 million, a decrease of -0.3% at constant exchange rates compared to 2022.
- Gurit's Marine and Industrial segment reported net sales of CHF 101.6 million for 2023, an increase of 7.1% at constant exchange rates compared to 2022.
- For 2024, Gurit expects net sales between CHF 435 - 485 million and an adjusted operating profit margin of 5% - 8%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Gurit Holding is on 04.03.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,96 %
-2,21 %
-9,68 %
-9,27 %
-25,29 %
+114,74 %
ISIN:CH1173567111WKN:A3DHG2
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.