Draegerwerk Q1 2024 Preliminary Figures: Sales & Earnings Dip, Yet Annual Forecast Holds Strong
In a recent financial update, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA revealed a dip in net sales and earnings for Q1 2024, despite an uptick in the safety division.
Foto: Drägerwerk AG
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA's preliminary figures for Q1 2024 show a decrease in net sales and earnings compared to the previous year
- Net sales in Q1 2024 decreased by 2.6 percent to around EUR 736 million
- The safety division saw an increase in net sales, while the medical division experienced a decline
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to around EUR 15 million, with an EBIT margin of around 2.0 percent
- Order intake increased overall, with the safety division showing a rise and the medical division showing a decrease
- Dräger confirms its forecast for the year, expecting net sales growth of 1.0 to 5.0 percent and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 5.5 percent.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 49,75EUR and was down -4,42 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.237,35PKT (-0,48 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-1,69 %
-2,27 %
-0,05 %
-1,10 %
+8,32 %
-33,62 %
+6,39 %
-42,97 %
+1.198,58 %
ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte