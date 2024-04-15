Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA's preliminary figures for Q1 2024 show a decrease in net sales and earnings compared to the previous year

Net sales in Q1 2024 decreased by 2.6 percent to around EUR 736 million

The safety division saw an increase in net sales, while the medical division experienced a decline

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to around EUR 15 million, with an EBIT margin of around 2.0 percent

Order intake increased overall, with the safety division showing a rise and the medical division showing a decrease

Dräger confirms its forecast for the year, expecting net sales growth of 1.0 to 5.0 percent and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 5.5 percent.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 49,75EUR and was down -4,42 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.237,35PKT (-0,48 %).





