Karl Haider will not extend his contract as Executive Board Chairman at Semperit AG Holding - Haider will continue in his role until his current mandate expires on March 31, 2025 - Haider cites wanting more time for family and non-executive tasks as reasons for not extending contract - Supervisory Board will start search for Haider's successor immediately - Semperit Group has successfully completed transformation into leading elastomer specialist - Semperit Group has strong foundation for further growth and will continue to drive expansion under new leadership

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 08.08.2024.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 11,620EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.





