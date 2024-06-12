    checkAd

     93  0 Kommentare Evotec & Bristol Myers Squibb Make Breakthrough in Neuroscience Collaboration

    Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb make strides in their neuroscience partnership, with a significant scientific milestone unlocking a $20 million research payment. Their joint efforts target breakthrough treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec announces progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb - Scientific achievement triggers a research payment of US$ 20 m to Evotec - Target-based programme progresses into late pre-clinical development - Collaboration aims to identify disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases - First programme in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb progresses to Phase II study - Evotec aims to create innovative therapeutics for patients suffering from neurological disorders

    The next important date, Half-year report 2024 and webcast, at Evotec is on 14.08.2024.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 9,0000EUR and was up +1,78 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,9500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.488,54PKT (-1,04 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    Evotec

    +4,13 %
    +4,76 %
    -8,57 %
    -33,16 %
    -59,39 %
    -75,32 %
    -59,20 %
    +139,13 %
    +269,28 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Evotec & Bristol Myers Squibb Make Breakthrough in Neuroscience Collaboration Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb make strides in their neuroscience partnership, with a significant scientific milestone unlocking a $20 million research payment. Their joint efforts target breakthrough treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer