Evotec announces progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb - Scientific achievement triggers a research payment of US$ 20 m to Evotec - Target-based programme progresses into late pre-clinical development - Collaboration aims to identify disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases - First programme in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb progresses to Phase II study - Evotec aims to create innovative therapeutics for patients suffering from neurological disorders

