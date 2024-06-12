Evotec & Bristol Myers Squibb Make Breakthrough in Neuroscience Collaboration
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb make strides in their neuroscience partnership, with a significant scientific milestone unlocking a $20 million research payment. Their joint efforts target breakthrough treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec announces progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb - Scientific achievement triggers a research payment of US$ 20 m to Evotec - Target-based programme progresses into late pre-clinical development - Collaboration aims to identify disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases - First programme in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb progresses to Phase II study - Evotec aims to create innovative therapeutics for patients suffering from neurological disorders
The next important date, Half-year report 2024 and webcast, at Evotec is on 14.08.2024.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 9,0000EUR and was up +1,78 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,9500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.488,54PKT (-1,04 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+4,13 %
+4,76 %
-8,57 %
-33,16 %
-59,39 %
-75,32 %
-59,20 %
+139,13 %
+269,28 %
ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte