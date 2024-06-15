Munich (ots) - From 19th-21st June, the EVbee team will be in Munich, attending

Attending Power2DriveThe next stop of the EVbee tour is here! This Spring EVbee journeyed first toEverything Electric London and then to the Nordic EV Summit in Oslo, to showcasethe product portfolio, meet clients and network with other industryprofessionals. This kind of interaction is an important part of growingexpertise and community within the EV networks that is always incrediblyrewarding. The next stop can now be announced, with the EVbee heading to Munichthis June for the prestigious Power2Drive Europe which expects to see over100,000 visitors over the course of the exhibition.EVbee's return to Power2Drive this year represents the growth made by thecompany, just last year EVbee showcased a much smaller representation of thescope of the company's portfolio. This year, EVbee is able to display their fullcharging product portfolio. The comprehensive range spans from compact homechargers all the way to large-scale public chargers that offer ultra-fast EVcharging for commercial vehicles. The event offers an exciting chance for EVbeeto demonstrate the versatility of their range of chargers, representing theirmission to provide a carefree charging experience for every scenario.EVbee's full product portfolio on display this year includes our LUX AC HomeCharger, which was recently awarded the Red Dot Award for product design, aswell as the Lumina AC Public Charger. Excitingly this year EVbee will be also berevealing two brand new additions to their DC charging range: DC 60 and DC 400.Through on-the-ground research, discussions with their clients and marketresearch, the latest DC public chargers have been designed to fit the need fordiverse DC commercial chargers. First making its debut in our product portfolioline-up this April at the Nordic EV Summit, our Prisma Energy Hub will also bedisplayed at our booth. Prisma is an additional accessory that works with ourcharging solutions to provide energy management across energy ecosystems inhomes and workplaces. Incorporating all of these products into the P2D showcaseis an exciting step for EVbee, demonstrating the broad extent of possibilitiescurrently available in this dynamic industry.DC60: Compact DC Public ChargerAfter speaking with clients and members of the EV industry, it became clear toEVbee that the sector was in need of a smaller DC public charging option.Therefore, EVbee focused its energy on developing a compact and affordablecharger that could extend accessibility in the DC commercial charging market.The product is the DC 60, a highly versatile charging solution that can beeasily adapted to individual business requirements. This is enabled by scalablepower modules that can be adjusted to provide 30, 40, 60 or 80kW of DC chargingpower.DC 400: Ultra-Fast DC Public ChargerOur latest product launch introduces the DC 400. Designed with larger-scalecommercial vehicles in mind, this ultra-fast charging station provides theultimate roadside assistance, getting vehicles back on the road in minutes, witha full charge time in as little as 10-20minutes. The DC 400's design considersthe needs of charge point operators with an integrated MID meter for remotemonitoring, scalable power module set-up from 120-400kW and simple installationprocess.Red Dot Award CeremonyLast month it was announced that EVbee had been awarded the price of designexcellence for their LUX AC Home Charger, a sleek and compact charger designedto provide safe and efficient home charging. Therefore, the EVbee team willcontinue their stay in Germany and travel to Essen shortly after Power2Drive forthe Red Dot Award's ceremony. The event provides the perfect chance for EVbee tocelebrate their hard work over the past year and provides further motivation tocontinue their missions of providing cutting-edge products that can helpaccelerate the e-mobility transition.Pressekontakt:Bailing QinMarketing&PR ManagerM: +86 15810676034Email: mailto:bailing.qin@evbee.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175063/5802033OTS: EVbee Holding B.V.