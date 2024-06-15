EVbee On Tour Part 3
Power2Drive Munich (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - From 19th-21st June, the EVbee team will be in Munich, attending
Power2Drive, which has become one of the most prestigious events in the EV
industry calendar. The show will mark stage 3 of EVbee's tour, during which the
company has showcased their product portfolio across Europe from the UK to
Norway. The coming months represent an exciting time for EVbee, who shortly
after the event will be travelling to Essen to collect their award for design
excellence at the annual Red Dot Awards.
Come and see EVbee at Messe München from 19-21st June at Stand B6.390.
Attending Power2Drive
The next stop of the EVbee tour is here! This Spring EVbee journeyed first to
Everything Electric London and then to the Nordic EV Summit in Oslo, to showcase
the product portfolio, meet clients and network with other industry
professionals. This kind of interaction is an important part of growing
expertise and community within the EV networks that is always incredibly
rewarding. The next stop can now be announced, with the EVbee heading to Munich
this June for the prestigious Power2Drive Europe which expects to see over
100,000 visitors over the course of the exhibition.
EVbee's return to Power2Drive this year represents the growth made by the
company, just last year EVbee showcased a much smaller representation of the
scope of the company's portfolio. This year, EVbee is able to display their full
charging product portfolio. The comprehensive range spans from compact home
chargers all the way to large-scale public chargers that offer ultra-fast EV
charging for commercial vehicles. The event offers an exciting chance for EVbee
to demonstrate the versatility of their range of chargers, representing their
mission to provide a carefree charging experience for every scenario.
EVbee's full product portfolio on display this year includes our LUX AC Home
Charger, which was recently awarded the Red Dot Award for product design, as
well as the Lumina AC Public Charger. Excitingly this year EVbee will be also be
revealing two brand new additions to their DC charging range: DC 60 and DC 400.
Through on-the-ground research, discussions with their clients and market
research, the latest DC public chargers have been designed to fit the need for
diverse DC commercial chargers. First making its debut in our product portfolio
line-up this April at the Nordic EV Summit, our Prisma Energy Hub will also be
displayed at our booth. Prisma is an additional accessory that works with our
charging solutions to provide energy management across energy ecosystems in
homes and workplaces. Incorporating all of these products into the P2D showcase
is an exciting step for EVbee, demonstrating the broad extent of possibilities
currently available in this dynamic industry.
DC60: Compact DC Public Charger
After speaking with clients and members of the EV industry, it became clear to
EVbee that the sector was in need of a smaller DC public charging option.
Therefore, EVbee focused its energy on developing a compact and affordable
charger that could extend accessibility in the DC commercial charging market.
The product is the DC 60, a highly versatile charging solution that can be
easily adapted to individual business requirements. This is enabled by scalable
power modules that can be adjusted to provide 30, 40, 60 or 80kW of DC charging
power.
DC 400: Ultra-Fast DC Public Charger
Our latest product launch introduces the DC 400. Designed with larger-scale
commercial vehicles in mind, this ultra-fast charging station provides the
ultimate roadside assistance, getting vehicles back on the road in minutes, with
a full charge time in as little as 10-20minutes. The DC 400's design considers
the needs of charge point operators with an integrated MID meter for remote
monitoring, scalable power module set-up from 120-400kW and simple installation
process.
Red Dot Award Ceremony
Last month it was announced that EVbee had been awarded the price of design
excellence for their LUX AC Home Charger, a sleek and compact charger designed
to provide safe and efficient home charging. Therefore, the EVbee team will
continue their stay in Germany and travel to Essen shortly after Power2Drive for
the Red Dot Award's ceremony. The event provides the perfect chance for EVbee to
celebrate their hard work over the past year and provides further motivation to
continue their missions of providing cutting-edge products that can help
accelerate the e-mobility transition.
Pressekontakt:
Bailing Qin
Marketing&PR Manager
M: +86 15810676034
Email: mailto:bailing.qin@evbee.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175063/5802033
OTS: EVbee Holding B.V.
