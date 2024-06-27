Dermapharm Holding SE: AGM Approves €0.88 Dividend Per Share
At the Annual General Meeting, Dermapharm announced a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share and confirmed a positive 2024 outlook. With strong shareholder support, key management actions were ratified, and new auditors appointed.
Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
- Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share.
- 2024 outlook confirmed with expected consolidated revenue of EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted consolidated EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.
- Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority (98.6% and 91.5% respectively).
- 90.3% of share capital attended the meeting, approving all management's proposals.
- Grant Thornton AG re-elected as auditor; RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG chosen for sustainability reporting.
- Dermapharm emphasizes strength and resilience in 2023, with significant investments in internationalization and sustainability.
