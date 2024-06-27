    checkAd

     73  0 Kommentare Dermapharm Holding SE: AGM Approves €0.88 Dividend Per Share

    At the Annual General Meeting, Dermapharm announced a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share and confirmed a positive 2024 outlook. With strong shareholder support, key management actions were ratified, and new auditors appointed.

    Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
    • Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share.
    • 2024 outlook confirmed with expected consolidated revenue of EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted consolidated EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.
    • Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority (98.6% and 91.5% respectively).
    • 90.3% of share capital attended the meeting, approving all management's proposals.
    • Grant Thornton AG re-elected as auditor; RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG chosen for sustainability reporting.
    • Dermapharm emphasizes strength and resilience in 2023, with significant investments in internationalization and sustainability.

    The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Annual General Meeting, at Dermapharm Holding is on 27.06.2024.

    The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 36,48EUR and was up +0,83 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.362,57PKT (+0,40 %).


