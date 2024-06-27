Annual General Meeting resolves dividend distribution of EUR 0.88 per share.

2024 outlook confirmed with expected consolidated revenue of EUR 1,170–1,210 million and adjusted consolidated EBITDA of EUR 305–315 million.

Board of Management and Supervisory Board actions ratified with large majority (98.6% and 91.5% respectively).

90.3% of share capital attended the meeting, approving all management's proposals.

Grant Thornton AG re-elected as auditor; RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG chosen for sustainability reporting.

Dermapharm emphasizes strength and resilience in 2023, with significant investments in internationalization and sustainability.

