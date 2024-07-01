Q2 group adj. EBITDA higher than Q1-24 but below Bloomberg consensus - Aperam compiled Q2 adj. EBITDA consensus at EUR73m - Different projections for various segments in Q2 - Forward guidance provided on stable commodity price assumption - Commodity prices and FX fluctuated in Q2 - Forward-looking statements caution investors about risks and uncertainties

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aperam is on 02.08.2024.

The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 24,160EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,390EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,95 % since publication.





