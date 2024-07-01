Aperam's Q2 2024 Market & Financial Trends: Key Insights Revealed
In Q2, Aperam's adjusted EBITDA surpassed Q1-24 levels but fell short of Bloomberg's consensus. With varied segment projections and fluctuating commodity prices, the company offers cautious forward guidance.
- Q2 group adj. EBITDA higher than Q1-24 but below Bloomberg consensus - Aperam compiled Q2 adj. EBITDA consensus at EUR73m - Different projections for various segments in Q2 - Forward guidance provided on stable commodity price assumption - Commodity prices and FX fluctuated in Q2 - Forward-looking statements caution investors about risks and uncertainties
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aperam is on 02.08.2024.
The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 24,160EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,390EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,95 % since publication.
