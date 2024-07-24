BayWa AG: H1 2024 Results Delayed, Forecast Suspended
BayWa AG's preliminary H1 2024 results reveal a revenue drop to €10.7 billion from €12.6 billion in H1 2023, with EBITDA plummeting to €149.5 million. Despite a Q2 EBIT recovery, uncertainties loom over the year's outlook.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG reported preliminary revenues of €10.7 billion for H1 2024, down from €12.6 billion in H1 2023.
- EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was €149.5 million, significantly lower than €322.1 million in the same period last year.
- The company experienced a turnaround in EBIT, reporting €61.3 million in Q2 2024 after a loss of €61.3 million in Q1 2024.
- The publication of the Half-Year Financial Statements has been postponed to 27 September 2024 due to necessary impairment tests.
- BayWa AG has withdrawn its EBIT forecast for 2024, previously set between €365 million and €385 million, citing uncertainty in the ongoing restructuring.
- The management remains optimistic about improving the financial situation through constructive discussions with financing partners.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BayWa is on 08.08.2024.
The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 12,350EUR and was up +14,88 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,580EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,86 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.158,54PKT (-0,81 %).
ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
