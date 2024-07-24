BayWa AG reported preliminary revenues of €10.7 billion for H1 2024, down from €12.6 billion in H1 2023.

EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was €149.5 million, significantly lower than €322.1 million in the same period last year.

The company experienced a turnaround in EBIT, reporting €61.3 million in Q2 2024 after a loss of €61.3 million in Q1 2024.

The publication of the Half-Year Financial Statements has been postponed to 27 September 2024 due to necessary impairment tests.

BayWa AG has withdrawn its EBIT forecast for 2024, previously set between €365 million and €385 million, citing uncertainty in the ongoing restructuring.

The management remains optimistic about improving the financial situation through constructive discussions with financing partners.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BayWa is on 08.08.2024.

The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 12,350EUR and was up +14,88 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,580EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,86 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.158,54PKT (-0,81 %).





