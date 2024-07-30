Airbus H1 2024 Results: Surprising Figures You Need to Know!

Airbus delivered 323 commercial aircraft in H1 2024, with revenues of €28.8 billion and EBIT adjusted at €1.4 billion.

The company reported a net income of €825 million, down 46% from H1 2023, with earnings per share of €1.04.

Gross commercial aircraft orders totaled 327, with net orders of 310 after cancellations, leading to a backlog of 8,585 aircraft.

Consolidated EBIT adjusted decreased by 47% to €1.4 billion, primarily due to significant charges in the Space Systems business.

Free cash flow before customer financing was negative at €-529 million, driven by a planned inventory build-up to support ramp-up plans.

For 2024, Airbus targets around 770 commercial aircraft deliveries, EBIT adjusted of approximately €5.5 billion, and free cash flow before customer financing of around €3.5 billion.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 30.07.2024.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 135,52EUR and was up +3,85 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 135,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.416,00PKT (+0,29 %).





