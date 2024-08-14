JDC Group Soars: 25% Growth & New Management Board Expansion

JDC Group's turnover grew by 29.4% in Q2 2024 to EUR 52.8 million and by 25.4% in the first half of 2024 to EUR 106.1 million.

EBITDA increased by 48.7% in Q2 2024 to EUR 2.8 million and by 35.6% in the first half of 2024 to EUR 6.9 million.

Dr. Ramona Evens, former Check24 Managing Director, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting 1 September 2024.

The share buyback program completed on 15 May 2024 resulted in the repurchase of 147,113 shares for approximately EUR 2.9 million.

JDC Group expects turnover growth to EUR 205-220 million and EBITDA of EUR 14.5-16.0 million for the full year 2024.

JDC Group focuses on providing a digital platform for financial intermediaries and customers, with over 16,000 platform users and 2.4 million customers.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at JDC Group is on 14.08.2024.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 21,700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,76 % since publication.





