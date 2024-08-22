Blue Cap AG's Half-Year Report Confirms Strong Full-Year Forecast
Blue Cap's half-year performance shows a slight dip in revenue to EUR 129.2 million, but an improved EBITDA margin of 8.4%. The NAV per share edged up to EUR 26, and the annual forecast remains strong.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Half-year revenue of EUR 129.2 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 145.4 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.4% from 7.9% the previous year.
- Net asset value (NAV) slightly increased to around EUR 26 per share.
- Annual forecast confirmed with expected consolidated revenue of EUR 270-290 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5-9.5%.
- Blue Cap's portfolio includes seven majority shareholdings and one minority shareholding, with varied development across segments.
- Solid balance sheet and financing structure, with a net leverage ratio of 2.6 years and net financial debt of EUR 59.9 million.
