Blue Cap AG's Half-Year Report Confirms Strong Full-Year Forecast

Half-year revenue of EUR 129.2 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 145.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.4% from 7.9% the previous year.

Net asset value (NAV) slightly increased to around EUR 26 per share.

Annual forecast confirmed with expected consolidated revenue of EUR 270-290 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5-9.5%.

Blue Cap's portfolio includes seven majority shareholdings and one minority shareholding, with varied development across segments.

Solid balance sheet and financing structure, with a net leverage ratio of 2.6 years and net financial debt of EUR 59.9 million.

The next important date, Hamburg Investor Day (HIT), at Blue Cap is on 22.08.2024.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 16,700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





