Blue Cap AG Sells Subsidiary nokra to Vishal Precision Group in Major Deal

Blue Cap AG has sold its 90% stake in nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation GmbH to Vishay Precision Group (VPG).

The sale proceeds are in the single-digit million range, exceeding the net asset value by over EUR 1 million as of June 30, 2024.

The transaction yields an internal rate of return of approximately 21% and a capital multiple of around 6x.

nokra, acquired by Blue Cap in 2014, specializes in high-precision laser-optical measuring systems for automatic inline inspection.

The sale will not affect Blue Cap's revenue forecast for 2024, which remains at EUR 270-290 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5-9.5%.

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company focused on acquiring and developing medium-sized B2B companies, primarily in the DACH region.

The next important date, Vienna Capital Market Conference (Family Office Day), at Blue Cap is on 16.10.2024.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 16,700EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.





