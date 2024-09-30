Gerresheimer AG Slashes Growth Forecast for 2024 and 2025

Gerresheimer AG is adjusting its growth guidance for 2024 and 2025 due to slower market recovery and lower anticipated market growth in the vial market.

The adjustment is also influenced by flooding at the Morganton vial plant in the US caused by Hurricane Helene, halting production for several weeks.

For 2024, the company now expects organic revenue growth between 3 and 4% (previously 5 to 10%), adjusted EBITDA between EUR 415 million and EUR 430 million (previously EUR 430 million to EUR 450 million), and adjusted EPS growth between 2 and 8% (previously 8 to 12%).

For 2025, the company expects organic revenue growth between 7 and 10% (previously 10 to 15%) and an adjusted EBITDA margin around 22% (previously ≥ 22%). Adjusted EPS growth for 2025 will be updated in February 2025.

The mid-term guidance remains unchanged.

Gerresheimer will hold a conference call on September 30, 2024, at 5:30 pm CEST to discuss these updates.

The next important date, Quarterly Report 3rd Quarter 2024, at Gerresheimer is on 10.10.2024.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 93,93EUR and was down -3,64 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 83,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -11,31 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.000,78PKT (-0,48 %).





