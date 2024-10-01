Heidelberg Pharma AG Boosts Outlook: Exciting New Guidance Revealed!

Heidelberg Pharma AG has updated its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2024, lowering its cost expectations.

The company anticipates sales and other income between EUR 10.0 million and EUR 12.0 million, an increase from the previous range of EUR 9.0 million to EUR 12.0 million.

Operating expenses are now expected to be between EUR 30.0 million and EUR 33.0 million, down from EUR 36.0 million to EUR 40.0 million.

The expected operating result (EBIT) is projected to be between EUR -19.0 million and EUR -22.0 million, improved from the previous forecast of EUR -25.5 million to EUR -29.5 million.

Cash requirements for 2024 are estimated at EUR 13.0 million to EUR 16.5 million, reduced from EUR 18.0 million to EUR 22.0 million, with monthly cash consumption expected to be between EUR 1.1 million and EUR 1.4 million.

The company expects financing to be secured until mid-2025, with an anticipated payment of USD 75.0 million from HealthCare Royalty extending financing availability until the end of 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Heidelberg Pharma is on 10.10.2024.

