Zalando SE Boosts 2024 Outlook After Strong Q3 Performance

Zalando SE has increased its financial outlook for 2024 following strong performance in Q3 2024.

The company expects gross merchandise volume (GMV) to grow by 3% to 5%, reaching 15.1–15.4 billion euros, and revenues to rise by 2% to 5%, totaling 10.3–10.7 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT is projected to be between 440 and 480 million euros, with planned capital expenditure of around 200 million euros.

In Q3 2024, GMV increased by 7.8% to 3.5 billion euros, while revenue grew by 5.0% to 2.4 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT rose significantly from 23 million to 93 million euros.

The previous outlook for 2024 had anticipated GMV and revenue growth of 0% to 5%, with adjusted EBIT between 380 million and 450 million euros.

Zalando SE will release its detailed Q3 2024 results on November 5, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Zalando is on 05.11.2024.

The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 31,19EUR and was up +5,03 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,54EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.215,00PKT (-0,31 %).





