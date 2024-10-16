SNP: Revenue & Earnings Surge in Q3, 2024 Guidance Raised Again

SNP reported a 24% increase in order entry to approximately €75 million in Q3 2024 compared to €60.2 million in Q3 2023.

Revenue grew by 24% to around €67 million in Q3 2024, up from €54.1 million in Q3 2023.

EBIT improved significantly to approximately €8 million in Q3 2024, with an EBIT margin of around 12%, compared to €4.8 million and an 8.9% margin in Q3 2023.

For the first nine months of 2024, order entry was around €210 million, revenue was approximately €183 million, and EBIT increased to around €20 million.

SNP raised its full-year 2024 revenue forecast to between €240 million and €250 million, and EBIT is expected to range between €21 million and €25 million.

SNP's CrystalBridge platform and BLUEFIELD approach are recognized as industry standards, with over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 20 DAX 40 and numerous Fortune 500 companies.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 31.10.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 55,00EUR and was up +4,56 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,55 % since publication.





