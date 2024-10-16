    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SNP: Revenue & Earnings Surge in Q3, 2024 Guidance Raised Again

    SNP has achieved remarkable growth in Q3 2024, with significant increases in order entry, revenue, and EBIT, while its innovative solutions continue to set industry standards globally.

    • SNP reported a 24% increase in order entry to approximately €75 million in Q3 2024 compared to €60.2 million in Q3 2023.
    • Revenue grew by 24% to around €67 million in Q3 2024, up from €54.1 million in Q3 2023.
    • EBIT improved significantly to approximately €8 million in Q3 2024, with an EBIT margin of around 12%, compared to €4.8 million and an 8.9% margin in Q3 2023.
    • For the first nine months of 2024, order entry was around €210 million, revenue was approximately €183 million, and EBIT increased to around €20 million.
    • SNP raised its full-year 2024 revenue forecast to between €240 million and €250 million, and EBIT is expected to range between €21 million and €25 million.
    • SNP's CrystalBridge platform and BLUEFIELD approach are recognized as industry standards, with over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 20 DAX 40 and numerous Fortune 500 companies.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 31.10.2024.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 55,00EUR and was up +4,56 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,55 % since publication.


    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    +2,28 %
    +1,13 %
    -7,88 %
    +5,91 %
    +46,59 %
    +8,82 %
    +60,60 %
    +359,98 %
    +142,89 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner - 720370 - DE0007203705

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SNP: Revenue & Earnings Surge in Q3, 2024 Guidance Raised Again SNP has achieved remarkable growth in Q3 2024, with significant increases in order entry, revenue, and EBIT, while its innovative solutions continue to set industry standards globally.