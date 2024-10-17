Aperam Boosts Alloy Presence in US Aerospace & Industrial Markets

Aperam S.A. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. for $45.00 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The acquisition is expected to generate annual synergies of $30 million, enhancing earnings, cash flow, and overall value.

The deal is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Universal Stainless specializes in specialty steel products for aerospace and industrial applications, with projected revenues of around $330 million in 2024.

The acquisition will allow both companies to enter new markets and expand their product offerings without overlap, resulting in reduced supply risk and improved customer service.

Aperam aims to strengthen its market position and diversify into high-margin industries through this acquisition, aligning with its long-term growth strategy.

