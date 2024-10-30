The Naga Group Unveils 2024 Half-Year Report Post Key Way Merger

The NAGA Group AG published its 2024 half-year report following the merger with Key Way Group, resulting in significant growth.

The merger approximately doubled registered users, total deposits, and trading volume for NAGA.

NAGA's reported revenue for the first half of 2024 was EUR 31.7 million, reflecting a doubling due to the merger.

Direct expenses decreased by 30%, personnel expenses by 18%, and other operating expenses by 23%, contributing to an 85% increase in EBITDA to EUR 2.8 million.

CEO Octavian Patrascu noted that the first operational synergies from the merger are already benefiting the company, with more expected in 2025.

NAGA aims to provide a unified financial SuperApp, combining social trading, stock and crypto investing, and neo banking, operating in over 100 countries.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 31.10.2024.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,8760EUR and was down -0,79 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8460EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,42 % since publication.





