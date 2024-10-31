SURTECO GROUP SE: Strong Sales & Earnings Despite Tough Conditions

SURTECO Group SE's sales increased by 4% to €662.2 million in the first three quarters of 2024 despite difficult conditions.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20% to €76.8 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 63% to €76.1 million.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2024 was €7.8 million, compared to a loss of €13.3 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share improved from €-0.86 to €0.50.

The company expects sales between €860 million and €880 million and adjusted EBITDA between €85 million and €95 million for 2024.

SURTECO Group SE operates internationally with over 3,500 employees and generates annual sales of around €835 million, with shares listed on multiple German stock exchanges.

