SURTECO GROUP SE: Strong Sales & Earnings Despite Tough Conditions
Despite challenging market conditions, SURTECO Group SE has shown remarkable financial resilience in 2024, with significant growth in sales, EBITDA, and net profit, setting optimistic expectations for the year.
- SURTECO Group SE's sales increased by 4% to €662.2 million in the first three quarters of 2024 despite difficult conditions.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20% to €76.8 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 63% to €76.1 million.
- Net profit for the first nine months of 2024 was €7.8 million, compared to a loss of €13.3 million in the previous year.
- Earnings per share improved from €-0.86 to €0.50.
- The company expects sales between €860 million and €880 million and adjusted EBITDA between €85 million and €95 million for 2024.
- SURTECO Group SE operates internationally with over 3,500 employees and generates annual sales of around €835 million, with shares listed on multiple German stock exchanges.
