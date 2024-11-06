Ecotel Q3: Sales & EBITDA Surge as Planned - ecotel communication

Total turnover for Q3 2024 increased to 28.8 million EUR from 26.6 million EUR in the previous year.

Sales in the business customer segment rose to 11.8 million EUR, while wholesale segment sales increased to 17.0 million EUR.

Operating EBITDA for Q3 2024 was 1.9 million EUR, up from 1.7 million EUR in the previous year.

For the first nine months of 2024, the Group's sales reached 85.6 million EUR, with a stable gross profit of 24.1 million EUR.

The consolidated net income for Q3 2024 was -0.1 million EUR, compared to 0.4 million EUR in the previous year, due to one-off expenses and investments.

The Management Board confirms the 2024 forecast, expecting business customer sales to reach the lower end of 48-52 million EUR and wholesale sales to exceed 50-60 million EUR.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at ecotel communication is on 06.11.2024.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 13,650EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





