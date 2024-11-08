ENCAVIS Lowers 2024 Forecast After Unforeseen Events Impact Q3 Results

ENCAVIS AG's results for the first three quarters of 2024 are below the previous year's figures due to unforeseeable events, leading to an adjustment in financial guidance.

Electricity production slightly increased to 2,677 GWh, but net operating revenue decreased by 10% to EUR 321.6 million compared to the previous year.

Operating EBITDA fell by 18% to EUR 201.3 million, and operating EBIT decreased by 31% to EUR 109.3 million.

Revenue decline is attributed to a challenging interest rate environment, delayed project commissioning, unfavorable weather conditions, and lower electricity prices.

The Service segment saw a 23% increase in revenue, generating EUR 49.2 million, but this could not offset the overall revenue decline.

The Management Board adjusted the 2024 financial guidance, lowering expectations for revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, and operating cash flow.

The next important date, "Publication of the press release for the interim report Q3/9M 2024 after market close.", at ENCAVIS is on 13.11.2024.

The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 16,950EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,020EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.382,01PKT (-0,55 %).





