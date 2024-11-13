Knaus Tabbert Halts Production Until Year-End: Impact on Shares?

Knaus Tabbert AG has decided to halt production at its Jandelsbrunn and Nagyoroszi sites from November 18, 2024, until the end of the year.

The purpose of the production stop is to reduce production volumes and align dealer inventories to a sustainable level.

The company anticipates that its consolidated revenue for 2024 will be significantly lower than the previously communicated EUR 1.3 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin statement from October 22, 2024, remains unchanged despite the revenue forecast adjustment.

This decision is part of a strategic company measure to manage inventory levels effectively.

The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 of the EU Regulation No 596/2014.

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 18,760EUR and was down -5,35 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -17,38 % since publication.





