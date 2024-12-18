Join The Platform Group AG's Capital Markets Day – Save the Date!
Join The Platform Group AG on January 31, 2025, for a dynamic Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt and online, as they unveil their impressive 2024 achievements and future strategies.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG is hosting a Capital Markets Day on January 31, 2025, in Frankfurt and virtually.
- The event will review the company's successful year in 2024, including nine acquisitions and a 30% growth.
- CEO Dr. Dominik Benner emphasized a focus on software development, industry expansion, and margin optimization for 2025.
- The Capital Markets Day will begin with registration at 10:30 CET, followed by presentations at 11:00 CET.
- The company operates in 24 sectors and has made over 26 investments and acquisitions since 2020, with pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
- A formal invitation with a complete program will be sent out in early January 2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,6400EUR and was down -0,65 % compared with the previous
day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.
-1,55 %
+0,52 %
+2,96 %
-8,81 %
+23,55 %
-64,37 %
-72,49 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte