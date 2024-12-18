Join The Platform Group AG's Capital Markets Day – Save the Date!

The Platform Group AG is hosting a Capital Markets Day on January 31, 2025, in Frankfurt and virtually.

The event will review the company's successful year in 2024, including nine acquisitions and a 30% growth.

CEO Dr. Dominik Benner emphasized a focus on software development, industry expansion, and margin optimization for 2025.

The Capital Markets Day will begin with registration at 10:30 CET, followed by presentations at 11:00 CET.

The company operates in 24 sectors and has made over 26 investments and acquisitions since 2020, with pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.

A formal invitation with a complete program will be sent out in early January 2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,6400EUR and was down -0,65 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.





