Ringmetall's Bold Move: Acquires Entry into Scandinavian Bag-in-Box Market

Ringmetall SE has acquired Hutek Oy, a Finnish company specializing in bag-in-box systems for dairy products.

Hutek Oy, based in Nastola, Finland, contributes approximately EUR 4 million in revenue with an average EBITDA margin.

The acquisition marks Ringmetall's expansion into the Scandinavian market for bag-in-box systems.

Hutek Oy was founded in 1988 as a Finnish family business with expertise in ecological bag-in-box packaging solutions.

Ringmetall plans to leverage Hutek's experienced team to grow in Scandinavia and enhance its expertise across the Group.

Ringmetall is a leading international supplier of industrial packaging, with global operations and 2023 revenues of EUR 181.6 million.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,4050EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.





