AGRANA's Strong Q3 2024/25 Results Revealed by November 30

AGRANA's revenue for the first three quarters of 2024/25 was €2,707.8 million, an 8.1% decrease from the previous year.

EBIT for the same period was €51.1 million, a 65.8% drop compared to the prior year.

The Fruit segment saw a slight revenue increase to €1,223.4 million, with EBIT rising to €72.9 million due to positive performance in Europe and Mexico.

The Starch segment experienced a significant revenue decline to €767.0 million, with a notable EBIT decrease to €28.4 million, impacted by lower sales prices and a plant shutdown.

The Sugar segment's revenue fell to €717.4 million, with an EBIT deficit of €50.2 million, affected by lower sugar prices and poor beet quality.

AGRANA expects a significant EBIT reduction of at least 50% for the full 2024/25 year, with a moderate decrease in revenue, and plans to invest €120 million, focusing on emission reduction.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.01.2025.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 10,825EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





