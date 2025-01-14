AGRANA's Strong Q3 2024/25 Results Revealed by November 30
AGRANA faces a turbulent fiscal year with significant revenue and EBIT declines, yet remains resolute in its commitment to sustainability and strategic investments.
- AGRANA's revenue for the first three quarters of 2024/25 was €2,707.8 million, an 8.1% decrease from the previous year.
- EBIT for the same period was €51.1 million, a 65.8% drop compared to the prior year.
- The Fruit segment saw a slight revenue increase to €1,223.4 million, with EBIT rising to €72.9 million due to positive performance in Europe and Mexico.
- The Starch segment experienced a significant revenue decline to €767.0 million, with a notable EBIT decrease to €28.4 million, impacted by lower sales prices and a plant shutdown.
- The Sugar segment's revenue fell to €717.4 million, with an EBIT deficit of €50.2 million, affected by lower sugar prices and poor beet quality.
- AGRANA expects a significant EBIT reduction of at least 50% for the full 2024/25 year, with a moderate decrease in revenue, and plans to invest €120 million, focusing on emission reduction.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.01.2025.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 10,825EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+0,46 %
-0,91 %
+0,93 %
-24,39 %
-38,56 %
-41,98 %
-57,29 %
ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte