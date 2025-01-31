Bastei Luebbe Boosts 2024/25 Sales & EBIT Forecast Again!

Bastei Lübbe AG has raised its revenue and EBIT forecast for the financial year 2024/2025.

The company expects Group revenue between EUR 116 and 119 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 113 to 117 million.

Group EBIT is now expected to be in the range of EUR 17 to 18 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 15 to 16 million.

The increase in forecast is due to successful development in the first nine months and extraordinary earnings effects from a profit distribution of EUR 1.0 million from the minority shareholding Räder.

Community-driven business models have played a significant role in the company's success.

The quarterly statement for the first nine months of the 2024/2025 financial year will be published on 6 February 2025.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 9,8000EUR and was up +2,89 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,06 % since publication.





