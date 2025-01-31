Warner Bros. Discovery and Cutting Edge Group form JV to own and manage WBD's iconic music rights portfolio

Los Angeles (ots/PRNewswire) - Warner Bros and Cutting Edge partnering to

enhance the music library's value



Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) and Cutting Edge Group ("CEG"), the

leading specialist investor in and manager of media music rights, have partnered

to create a joint venture (the "JV") through which they will co-own WBD's vast

catalog of film and TV music. WBD will retain creative and operational control

of the music rights while CEG, further to its investment into the business, will

jointly manage the JV. The creation of the JV is, by value, one of the largest

music rights deals ever transacted and spans almost 100 years of copyrights.



Together, WBD and CEG will focus on maximizing the distribution and revenue

potential of the music portfolio, which contains more than 400,000 compositions

and song cues, including some of the most recognized theme songs and scores in

television and movie history. DWS Group is co-investing and sponsoring the

transaction alongside CEG.





