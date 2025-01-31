    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Warner Bros. Discovery and Cutting Edge Group form JV to own and manage WBD's iconic music rights portfolio

    Los Angeles (ots/PRNewswire) - Warner Bros and Cutting Edge partnering to
    enhance the music library's value

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) and Cutting Edge Group ("CEG"), the
    leading specialist investor in and manager of media music rights, have partnered
    to create a joint venture (the "JV") through which they will co-own WBD's vast
    catalog of film and TV music. WBD will retain creative and operational control
    of the music rights while CEG, further to its investment into the business, will
    jointly manage the JV. The creation of the JV is, by value, one of the largest
    music rights deals ever transacted and spans almost 100 years of copyrights.

    Together, WBD and CEG will focus on maximizing the distribution and revenue
    potential of the music portfolio, which contains more than 400,000 compositions
    and song cues, including some of the most recognized theme songs and scores in
    television and movie history. DWS Group is co-investing and sponsoring the
    transaction alongside CEG.

    The library includes music from the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings
    franchises, DC Comics movies, as well as TV shows such as Friends , Game of
    Thrones , The Big Bang Theory, Two and Half Men, Succession, and The White Lotus
    . Other iconic films and TV series represented in the portfolio include Rebel
    Without a Cause , The Exorcist, A Star is Born, Blade Runner , Shawshank
    Redemption , The West Wing , ER, Full House, Sex and The City and Gossip Girl .

    The compositions from the Warner Brothers, HBO and Turner Networks catalogs will
    continue to be administered by Universal Music Publishing Group, while those
    from the Discovery/Scripps Networks catalog will remain under the administration
    of Sony Music Publishing.

    Paul Broucek, President, Music, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "This partnership
    with CEG is the perfect way to expand access to our unparalleled music library
    while honoring our long history of strong creative oversight and protecting the
    integrity of the works and artists. Together with CEG, we can find new and
    exciting ways to entertain a new generation of fans."

    Philip Moross, CEO of Cutting Edge Group, said: "This truly is an iconic
    assembly of catalogs created over almost a century by one of Hollywood's
    original studios and to have the opportunity to invest in and manage this JV
    alongside WBD is an incredibly exciting prospect for us. This special
    partnership with Warner Bros. is the culmination of many years work on the part
    of our team at Cutting Edge and is a strong endorsement of our early conviction
    and specialist expertise in this area of the market."

    Tara Finegan, COO of Cutting Edge Group, added: "Cutting Edge is singularly
