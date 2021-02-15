Peter Tuchman (IG): "People's confidence by now has been eaten away. They are Covid burnt out"

Consumer sentiment falls to a six-month low in February as lower income Americans grow more pessimistic. "It makes sense. People's confidence by now has been eaten away. People are Covid burnt out", says Peter Tuchman. Paypal wants to double its costumers in the next years and create a new super app. "Paypal is gonna be one of the players. They've obviously done a really great job. I am sure they got some really good people behind them. But they are not the only players. Everyone is gonna be fighting for a piece of that pie", says the Einstein of Wall Street. Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch discuss with the iconic Wall Street broker the current markets. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/