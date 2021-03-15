Peter Tuchman (IG): "Normal rules are meaningless - we are working in triage mode"

$1.9 trillion! It's one of the biggest rescue plans ever in history. For many the stimulus payments are urgently needed, others are afraid of inflation and too much debt. "There is no question that the US economy - the economy not the market - needs disaster relief. I am a firm believer that we have to put aside the normal economic rules about inflation, re-inflation, recession, depression. All these things are meaningless at the moment because we are working in triage mode", says the Einstein of Wall Street. Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch discuss with the iconic Wall Street broker the current markets. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/