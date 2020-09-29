 

CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 5th at 2pm ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  79   |   |   

CuriosityStream Inc. (“CuriosityStream”), a leading global factual entertainment company, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Software Acquisition Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAQN) (“Software Acquisition Group”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider on October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005706/en/

Learn more and register for the event at:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9516010379919/WN_8S-Tp88nR2yyJX_mdrYg ...

Participants in the webinar will include:

  • John Hendricks, Founder and Chairman, CuriosityStream
  • Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, CuriosityStream
  • Jason Eustace, Chief Financial Officer, CuriosityStream
  • Devin Emery, Chief Product Officer and EVP of Content Strategy, CuriosityStream
  • Jonathan Huberman, Chairman and CEO, Software Acquisition Group
  • Zack Silver - Equity Research Analyst, B. Riley Securities

With approximately 13 million paying subscribers in over 175 countries, thousands of original and licensed documentaries, and a history of doubling annual revenue, CuriosityStream is poised to accelerate growth with new cash funding resulting from the merger as it drives adoption across global media markets.

In addition to offering consumers the opportunity to subscribe to CuriosityStream directly or through partner distributors on an a la carte basis, CuriosityStream is also undergoing rapid distribution growth due to a flexible “bundled” partnership plan through which distributors can deliver CuriosityStream’s SVOD service and CuriosityStream’s customized linear channels to a significant customer segment.

Including DTC subscriptions and bundled distribution, CuriosityStream has a scalable and recurring multi-channel revenue stack also bolstered by Fortune 500 CSR and association partnerships, traditional advertising sales and multi-platform brand partnerships, and content licensing to major networks, studios, and distributors.

CuriosityStream features more than 3,000 titles including over 900 exclusive originals and has embarked on an original production and content acquisition plan that it projects will achieve a streaming library of more than 11,000 premium factual titles within five years.

At the closing of the transaction the combined company will be well capitalized with zero debt and an estimated $180 million of cash on the balance sheet (assuming no redemptions of Software Acquisition Group stock). John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel and former Chairman of Discovery Communications, will remain Chairman of the Board as well as the combined company’s largest shareholder. CuriosityStream will continue to operate under the current management team led by Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, a media executive with more than 25 years’ experience launching networks and developing and monetizing content.

Seite 1 von 6
Software Acquisition Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results