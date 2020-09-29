CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 5th at 2pm ET

CuriosityStream Inc. (“CuriosityStream”), a leading global factual entertainment company, which has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Software Acquisition Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAQN) (“Software Acquisition Group”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider on October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the event at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9516010379919/WN_8S-Tp88nR2yyJX_mdrYg ...

Participants in the webinar will include:

John Hendricks, Founder and Chairman, CuriosityStream

Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, CuriosityStream

Jason Eustace, Chief Financial Officer, CuriosityStream

Devin Emery, Chief Product Officer and EVP of Content Strategy, CuriosityStream

Jonathan Huberman, Chairman and CEO, Software Acquisition Group

Zack Silver - Equity Research Analyst, B. Riley Securities

With approximately 13 million paying subscribers in over 175 countries, thousands of original and licensed documentaries, and a history of doubling annual revenue, CuriosityStream is poised to accelerate growth with new cash funding resulting from the merger as it drives adoption across global media markets.

In addition to offering consumers the opportunity to subscribe to CuriosityStream directly or through partner distributors on an a la carte basis, CuriosityStream is also undergoing rapid distribution growth due to a flexible “bundled” partnership plan through which distributors can deliver CuriosityStream’s SVOD service and CuriosityStream’s customized linear channels to a significant customer segment.

Including DTC subscriptions and bundled distribution, CuriosityStream has a scalable and recurring multi-channel revenue stack also bolstered by Fortune 500 CSR and association partnerships, traditional advertising sales and multi-platform brand partnerships, and content licensing to major networks, studios, and distributors.

CuriosityStream features more than 3,000 titles including over 900 exclusive originals and has embarked on an original production and content acquisition plan that it projects will achieve a streaming library of more than 11,000 premium factual titles within five years.

At the closing of the transaction the combined company will be well capitalized with zero debt and an estimated $180 million of cash on the balance sheet (assuming no redemptions of Software Acquisition Group stock). John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel and former Chairman of Discovery Communications, will remain Chairman of the Board as well as the combined company’s largest shareholder. CuriosityStream will continue to operate under the current management team led by Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, a media executive with more than 25 years’ experience launching networks and developing and monetizing content.