ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 19, 2020 to appoint Andrew Mackenzie as a Director of the Company and the notification on September 9, 2020 that the Board of the Company had appointed Abraham (Bram) Schot as a director of the Company, both appointments with effect from October 1, 2020, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Mr Mackenzie was a Director of BHP Group plc from 2013 to 2019.