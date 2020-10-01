 

Director Declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 10:54  |  167   |   |   

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 19, 2020 to appoint Andrew Mackenzie as a Director of the Company and the notification on September 9, 2020 that the Board of the Company had appointed Abraham (Bram) Schot as a director of the Company, both appointments with effect from October 1, 2020, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Mr Mackenzie was a Director of BHP Group plc from 2013 to 2019.

Mr Schot was a member of the group Board of Volkswagen AG between 2019 and 2020 and a member of the Board of Audi AG from 2017 to 2020.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

October 1, 2020

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


Seite 1 von 2
Royal Dutch Shell (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Director Declaration
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
Voting Rights and Capital
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:24 Uhr
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: COVID-19 als weitere Belastung für Öl?
30.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Märkte im Minus ungeachtet der festen US-Börsen
30.09.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt SHELL A auf 'Outperform'
30.09.20
Voting Rights and Capital
30.09.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.09.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
30.09.20
BP Aktie – Investoren sind besorgt, Aktie erreicht 25-Jahrestief
30.09.20
UBS belässt SHELL A auf 'Buy'
30.09.20
Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste - Anleger wenig erbaut von TV-Duell Trump-Biden
30.09.20
Shell kündigt Abbau von bis zu 9000 Stellen an
30.09.20
Royal Dutch Shell korrigiert 66 % in 2020: Geht noch mehr beziehungsweise weniger?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:51 Uhr
5.361
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
22.09.20
16
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
13.09.20
2
Shell, BP & Co.: Verliert die OPEC+ wieder die Kontrolle über den Ölpreis?
26.08.20
142
Dieser Stanford-Ökonom und Buchautor glaubt, dass Volkswagen und Shell bis 2030 weggefegt werden
05.08.20
5
ROUNDUP: Greenpeace fordert Ende der Öl- und Gasindustrie in der Nordsee