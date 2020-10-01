 

ePlus Launches CyberSmart Initiative in Support of National Cyber Security Awareness Month

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced the launch of ePlus CyberSmart, an educational initiative created to help organizations gain greater foundational cyber security knowledge and implement more robust measures for data and network protection.

Spanning the month of October, ePlus CyberSmart coincides with National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cyber security.

The ePlus CyberSmart Resource Center offers a variety of assets, resources and materials created in conjunction with select ePlus partners and developed in response to trends and challenges organizations are navigating in the wake of the global pandemic. Information has been curated to provide guidance and insight around four key areas of cyber security where small steps can lead to measurable impact:

  • Identity and Access Management (IAM)
  • Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
  • Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
  • Securing Remote Teleworkers

ePlus CyberSmart will culminate with an exclusive virtual event on Friday, November 13, featuring Kevin Mitnick, the world’s most famous hacker and now leader of The Global Ghost TeamTM. A New York Times bestselling author, Kevin Mitnick is a trusted security consultant to the Fortune 500 and governments worldwide. Visitors to the ePlus CyberSmart Resource Center can reserve a ticket to this premiere event where they can hear insights from the world’s authority on hacking, social engineering and security awareness training in a live, interactive forum. Attendees to the event will be able to submit questions and hear stories that will help them best approach organizational security efforts.

“Creating widespread organizational awareness around cyber security will always be the most direct way to prevent attacks,” said Lee Waskevich, vice president, security solutions at ePlus. “The increase in remote workforces and access points due to the pandemic has created new opportunities for cyber-criminals to exploit organizations. This initiative is well-timed to provide practical tips and education around both long-standing and emerging areas of cyber security that are helping to mitigate threats. Our hope is that organizations take the time to learn more about not just the threats they face, but how to detect, address and remediate them to keep their organizations safe.”

Seite 1 von 3
ePlus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
ePlus Chief Financial Officer Elaine Marion Named Public Company CFO of the Year
29.09.20
ePlus Strengthens Managed Cloud Security Services With Addition of Managed Detection and Response
22.09.20
ePlus Named NetApp Americas Flash Growth Partner of the Year 2020
09.09.20
ePlus Launches Service to Provide Reliable, Secure Collaboration in the Cloud
08.09.20
ePlus Sponsors Check Point Women in IT: Breaking the Glass Ceiling Event to Support Female Achievement in Cyber Security
04.09.20
ePlus Named Check Point Americas Cloud Partner of the Year in 2020 Secure Migration Partner Excellence Awards
03.09.20
ePlus and Mobile Heartbeat Partner to Enhance Clinical Workflow and Patient Care in Healthcare Organizations