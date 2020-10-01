ePlus Launches CyberSmart Initiative in Support of National Cyber Security Awareness Month

The ePlus CyberSmart Resource Center offers a variety of assets, resources and materials created in conjunction with select ePlus partners and developed in response to trends and challenges organizations are navigating in the wake of the global pandemic. Information has been curated to provide guidance and insight around four key areas of cyber security where small steps can lead to measurable impact:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Securing Remote Teleworkers

ePlus CyberSmart will culminate with an exclusive virtual event on Friday, November 13, featuring Kevin Mitnick, the world’s most famous hacker and now leader of The Global Ghost TeamTM. A New York Times bestselling author, Kevin Mitnick is a trusted security consultant to the Fortune 500 and governments worldwide. Visitors to the ePlus CyberSmart Resource Center can reserve a ticket to this premiere event where they can hear insights from the world’s authority on hacking, social engineering and security awareness training in a live, interactive forum. Attendees to the event will be able to submit questions and hear stories that will help them best approach organizational security efforts.

“Creating widespread organizational awareness around cyber security will always be the most direct way to prevent attacks,” said Lee Waskevich, vice president, security solutions at ePlus. “The increase in remote workforces and access points due to the pandemic has created new opportunities for cyber-criminals to exploit organizations. This initiative is well-timed to provide practical tips and education around both long-standing and emerging areas of cyber security that are helping to mitigate threats. Our hope is that organizations take the time to learn more about not just the threats they face, but how to detect, address and remediate them to keep their organizations safe.”