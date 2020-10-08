 

WRTC Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wrap Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 17:00  |  32   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wrap Technologies, Inc.

("Wrap Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WRTC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Wrap Technologies securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wrtc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wrtc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Wrap Technologies you have until November 23, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

