 

More Than 300 Companies Adopt Vault Quality Applications to Unify Global Quality Processes

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced increasing numbers of biopharma, contract services, generics, and medical device and diagnostics companies are adopting Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications to unify and modernize quality management globally. More than 300 organizations, including 13 of the 20 largest global pharmaceutical companies, use Veeva applications for managing quality processes, content, and training. Veeva’s rapid pace of innovation is delivering the industry’s most advanced and comprehensive suite of applications on a single cloud platform to streamline global quality processes.

“Veeva’s quality applications work together seamlessly and deliver continuous innovation based on our needs,” said Lexie Pieper, vice president, quality assurance at Celularity, Inc. “Veeva Vault Quality Suite gives us a powerful set of solutions so our organization has complete visibility into quality information and processes. We can’t wait to see the quality innovations Veeva delivers next.”

There is a growing need among life sciences organizations to bring together disconnected systems and incorporate internal and external stakeholders into quality processes. Companies can transform end-to-end quality management with Vault Quality applications, increasing collaboration and visibility across the enterprise.

Veeva continues to deliver innovations that help customers streamline quality content and processes across global sites, suppliers, contract manufacturers, and other partners. In less than three years, Veeva’s suite of quality applications has expanded to help customers adapt and respond quickly to changing business requirements, including:

  • Vault Training to simplify role-based qualifications and training;
  • Integrated change control and variation management across quality and regulatory using Vault QMS and Veeva Vault Registrations, as well as quality risk management in Vault QMS to identify and mitigate risks proactively;
  • Vault Station Manager, a mobile application that provides up-to-date content directly to operators on the manufacturing floor;
  • And Vault Product Surveillance to enable medical device and diagnostics companies to simplify and standardize the post-market surveillance process globally.

“Modernizing and unifying quality management has become a top priority across life sciences,” said Mike Jovanis, vice president of Vault Quality. “Veeva Vault Quality Suite is helping customers streamline business processes, increase operational efficiency, and drive greater agility throughout the product life cycle.”

