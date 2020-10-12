More Than 300 Companies Adopt Vault Quality Applications to Unify Global Quality Processes

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced increasing numbers of biopharma, contract services, generics, and medical device and diagnostics companies are adopting Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications to unify and modernize quality management globally. More than 300 organizations, including 13 of the 20 largest global pharmaceutical companies, use Veeva applications for managing quality processes, content, and training. Veeva’s rapid pace of innovation is delivering the industry’s most advanced and comprehensive suite of applications on a single cloud platform to streamline global quality processes.

“Veeva’s quality applications work together seamlessly and deliver continuous innovation based on our needs,” said Lexie Pieper, vice president, quality assurance at Celularity, Inc. “Veeva Vault Quality Suite gives us a powerful set of solutions so our organization has complete visibility into quality information and processes. We can’t wait to see the quality innovations Veeva delivers next.”