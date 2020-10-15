 

VSE Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sectors, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2020 results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A conference call will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. EST to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at https://ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: (877) 407-0789
International Live: (201) 689-8562
Audio Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141402

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through November 12, 2020:

Domestic Replay: (844) 512-2921
International Replay: (412) 317-6671
Replay PIN Number: 13709168

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by applicable securities laws. For discussions identifying some important factors that could cause actual VSE results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this news release, see VSE’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and VSE specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.

