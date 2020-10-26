NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK), a clinical-stage, natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, today appointed healthcare industry veteran with proven operational skills Richard Adcock as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Adcock brings extensive leadership experience to NantKwest as the company advances rapidly in the development of natural killer cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and serious infectious diseases. Rich will assume the role of CEO from Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who will become Executive Chairman of the Board. Dr. Soon-Shiong remains the largest shareholder in NantKwest.

“I’m excited to have Rich, with his extensive experience and unwavering commitment to innovation and operations, at the helm of NantKwest at a crucial time for the company and for the entire healthcare industry,” said Dr. Soon-Shiong. “Not only is Rich uniquely qualified to take on this role, but having worked with him for several years, I am confident that he is the right leader to advance NantKwest and its mission. As established leaders in the natural killer cell therapy space, we will leverage Rich’s unique combination of engineering and operational skills, as well as his understanding of the complex needs of health systems in cell therapy, to propel us forward. I intend to work closely with him and continue to maintain an active role in achieving NantKwest’s mission to harness the power of natural killer cells and the human immune system to transform the treatment of cancers and serious infectious diseases.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Dr. Soon-Shiong and the NantKwest team on the quest to cure cancer and infectious diseases using natural killer cell therapy,” said Richard Adcock. “I look forward to using my experience in healthcare research and delivery to help accelerate NantKwest’s growth.”

Adcock was most recently CEO of Verity Health Systems, a California-based nonprofit healthcare system that he steered through a successful restructuring event. Prior to joining Verity Health, Adcock served as Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Sanford Health, the largest rural nonprofit healthcare system in the U.S. with more than 382 locations and 28,000 employees. While at Sanford, he was responsible for leading the healthcare company’s growth and innovation, in addition to direct operational oversight of related entities including Sanford Research, Sanford Health Plan, Sanford Foundation and Sanford Frontiers. During his time at Sanford he learned firsthand how essential it is to keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decisions, this was even more important as Sanford Health brought forth many new exciting treatments, therapies and medical devices from their own research efforts. Earlier in his career, Adcock was director of engineering and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt for GE Medical Systems. He began his career in the medical field as co-owner and vice president of research and development at medical equipment supplier Micro Medical Systems.