Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.